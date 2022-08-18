Johnny Cash was an iconic influence on more than one genre of music, creating many musicians who wished to emulate his style. Walkin the Line is a tribute band known across the Midwest and Houston area that pays homage to the prime of Cash’s musical career. The group will debut Saturday, Aug 27 at Old Town Theatre.
“I could never fill Johnny Cash’s shoes,” said Wheels. “We just hope that we do the music justice. We really shoot for a live show feel by keeping the energy going. We’re happy to be playing at Old Town Theatre and look forward to making some great memories in Huntsville,” said frontman Bennie Wheels.
According to Wheels, this group of Houston based performers each has their own unique background and a high level of versatility. Lead guitarist Matt Wyatt grew up on Waylon, Willie, and Johnny. Bass player Louis Vargas is primarily a guitar player but is known for playing everything. Drummer Lamar Merchant’s background is in jazz, and he got into the tribute scene about 10 years ago.
“All the members of this band hold a true passion for music,” said Wheels. “They are all great at what they do. Our main goal is to remain authentic and deliver the music the way people remember it.” The band members of Walkin the Line also perform under the name Vegas Mafia as an Elvis tribute band.
Wheels got into entertainment roughly 20 years ago. He began doing tributes to Elvis for fun. After the movie “Walk the Line” was released in 2005, Wheels learned to play guitar and started doing tribute music to Johnny Cash as well. He has played with this band for seven years.
Wheels also works with other tribute groups. He plays with the Highway Men Tribute. He produces the Cash & Cline Show, which has sold out at the Crighton Theatre in Conroe, and is working on another show that features the music of Cash and Roy Orbison. Wheels generally books tours in the Midwest when he’s not playing in Texas, but is beginning to branch out.
There is a show on the schedule for Georgia in November with plans to explore venues on the coast of Florida. He is also considering New York and New Jersey. Wheels is originally from San Antonio. He has lived in Fort Worth and now resides in Houston.
When asked what kind of music shaped and inspired what he does, he says the music he grew up on with his parents is probably the most influential, citing the time period he appreciates most as 1950 to the year 2000.
“I enjoy all kinds of music,” said Wheels. “I listen to George Strait. I definitely had a ‘hair band’ period in the ‘80s when I was a fan of Metallica and Van Halen. Some of that music seemed extreme at the time, but when you go back and listen to it, or watch their videos now, you realize they were just great musicians. Many people may not realize that Cash covered more genres than just country.”
“We’ve always had a great response to our music,” said Wheels. “We’re just grateful that we’ve been able to keep truckin.” You can catch Wheels performing with the Highway Men Tribute Sept. 11 at Bernhardt Winery northwest of Houston.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit the Old Town Theatre events page at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. For more information about Bennie Wheels and Walkin the Line, visit their website at walkintheline.com. See the promotional video for the band on Youtube at https://youtu.be/umEzK11n60g. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100028871514850.
