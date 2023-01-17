On Friday, Tony Fida, the Operations Manager for Joe’s Italian Grill had a million things to do. But he still took the time to speak about his uncle, Ilir Gjoka, who founded the company. After a year of remodeling and wading through the permit process, they have opened the first independently owned Italian restaurant Huntsville has seen in well over a decade.
“The food is amazing,” said Fida. Everything is made fresh, from scratch, using my grandmother’s recipes.”
His personal favorite is the Chicken ala Casa, which includes spinach, mushrooms, onions and garlic in Alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta. Their garlic bread and focaccia is made in house. For those looking for authentic tiramisu, theirs comes from Fellini Caffe in Houston.
The menu is extensive, covering every angle of classic Italian cuisine, including pizza, hot subs and pasta, calzone and stromboli, chicken, veal, seafood, and steak. There are also a few unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else in the area. Chef Thomas Chanil has been with the company for seven years and is serving as the head chef of the Huntsville location to ensure the kitchen starts off on the right foot.
Fida said they are well known for their chicken alfredo. Their house specialty is the lobster ravioli. For those who haven’t dined at one of their other locations,
he suggests one of the combination plates with chicken parmigiana, lasagna and fettuccine alfredo with salad and bread for $23.99 and other pasta trios priced at $14.99.
Because it’s a family friendly establishment, the children’s menu has several choices. Fida said the portion sizes are generous and seniors are also welcome to order from that section. Their lunch specials are a good value, priced from $10.99 to $12.99.
They will also be offering beer and wine, with affordable house selections and most bottles under $50. He will also feature a few high end bottles for guests who are celebrating special occasions, but the mainstays will be Chianti Classico and other varietals that complement the food. Potential patrons and employees will be happy to hear the family business philosophy.
“The goal is to sell happiness. My employees don’t work for me. They work for the customers. We ask our employees to respect everyone, no matter what," Fida said. "We ask that they keep a smile on their faces and treat people the way they want to be treated.”
They signed the lease on the Huntsville location a year ago. Before COVID, Fida could usually get a location up and running within six months.
“Nothing comes easy these days, but with hard work, good intentions, and the support of the community, all things come together,” said Fida.
Regular communication is a key to the company’s success. Fida drives to Livingston to meet his uncle for coffee every weekday morning at 8 a.m.. They discuss business, family, and community needs. In turn, Gjoka comes to Huntsville to check in on Fida’s progress. They operate in a constant state of gratitude, vigilance, and generosity.
“My uncle’s main goal is to help the community,” said Fida. “When everything was shut down during Hurricane Harvey, and the freeze of 2021, he was feeding everyone. He does all he can to support first responders. He also has a deep respect for veterans. We’re still going because of them. They dedicated everything for us to be free.”
“Ilir taught me how to be a good person. To work hard and be respectful. He taught me that it doesn’t matter what we have today. It matters what we do for future generations. He has given me more hope and opportunity to succeed than anyone in my life. I don’t think he really cares about money, but he really does care about people,” said Fida.
Gjoka came to Livingston from Rhodes, Greece 14 years ago and partnered with a good friend to open his first restaurant. That friend has since returned to his homeland to care for family, but Gjoka remained committed. He worked seven days per week in every position from the front of the house to the back of the house to build the business.
They began with a staff of six and they now have over 100 employees. Some have worked for the company for more than five years. Fida says there is always room to move up, offering those who are willing and ready to take management positions after three years. Some servers who began in the Livingston location are now working in Huntsville while they attend SHSU. Fida and Gjoka consider their employees to be part of their extended family.
Gjoka is a proud father of three. His eldest helps run the Livingston location. His middle child, now a teenager, is just starting to get involved in the business. The youngest still gets to enjoy being a kid, and is an amazing soccer player.
Fida joined his uncle nine years ago when he came over from Albania to study petroleum engineering at Houston Community College. He intended to help out part time while attending school, but he found his niche in the family business. This is the sixth location Fida has opened in the last five years. The other restaurants are in Silsbee, Madisonville, Columbus, Bay City, and Dayton, where the restaurant is called Tuscany. Each location has an average of 4.5 stars or better across well known review sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor. Reviewers report the food is good and the staff is friendly.
Plans are already in the works for three new locations in Conroe, Fulshear, and one on Jones Road. Gjoka’s commitment to community combined with Fida’s positive outlook and limitless drive has created an unbeatable recipe for continued success.
“There is no stopping,” said Fida. At 28 years of age, he’s a seasoned restaurant veteran who sees far beyond a single venture.
“I want everyone to make money,” said Fida. “And I want to bring new tastes to each city."
After just one year in Huntsville, he says the landscape and the people in the area have won his heart. He loves to camp, hunt, and fish, and sees Walker County as the perfect location for work and play.
“I love this city,” said Fida. “Every door I have knocked on has been opened for me. I hope I can pay back those who have helped me with the great food and service they deserve.”
Joe’s Italian Grill #7 is located in the strip at 1607 11th Street. Open hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085415391680
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.