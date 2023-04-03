Jimmy Fortune debuts at Old Town Theatre

Jimmy Fortune is one of the most recognized tenors in the history of country and gospel music. He performed with the Statler Brothers for 21 years, writing multiple number one hits that garnered “Song of the Year” in the late 80s. After the Statler Brothers retired, Fortune relocated to Nashville to pursue a solo career and continues to release albums under the Gaither Music Label. At 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, Fortune will debut at Old Town Theatre with a mix of originals and classic covers that span his illustrious career.
Fortune got his big break in 1981 when Lew DeWitt heard him sing at a ski resort and recommended him as a replacement. DeWitt was suffering from a chronic illness and his shoes were not easy to fill as the writer and composer of the Statler Brothers’ first big hit, “Flowers on the Wall”.
In 1982, Fortune became a permanent part of one of the most successful musical groups of all time.
During his years with the band, they were voted Vocal Group of the Year more than a dozen times, and enjoyed a seven year run as The Nashville Network’s top rated variety show.
The first time Fortune tried his hand at songwriting in 1983, his song “Elizabeth” became a number one hit and spent 13 weeks on the country music charts. The song was partly inspired by the movie “Giant” starring Elizabeth Taylor. He and the Statler Brothers were invited to play it for the iconic movie star for her 52nd birthday.
“That was a magical moment,” said Fortune. “The movie was filmed in both Virginia and Texas, which are both tied to my roots and my music.”
That song was the gateway to Fortune proving himself as a lead vocalist and songwriter. He was recognized as Songwriter of the Year by Music City News three years in a row.
His other number one hits that garnered ongoing acclaim were “My Only Love” in 1986 and “Too Much On My Heart” in 1987.
When the Statler brothers parted ways in 2002, Fortune jump started his solo career with the album “When One Door Closes”, released in 2003. His first gospel album “I Believe” was released in 2005, with the title track written in honor of his mother. Fortune and the Statler Brothers were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
He produced three more solo albums before joining the Gaither Music Group in 2015. Fortune’s “Hits and Hymns” topped the Billboard Country and Contemporary Christian charts and landed at number one in Southern Gospel. The corresponding DVD debuted at number one on the Billboard Music Video Chart.
In 2017 he released a compilation of his classics under the Gaither Label. In 2018, he was inducted into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame. His album “God and Country” came out in 2019 and he also reissued four of his solo albums through Time Life in 2022.
When Fortune was a little boy, he thought everyone could sing. He was surrounded by vocal talent in his family growing up in rural Virginia near the Rockfish River. It was obvious to his mother by the time he was six that he had a notable singing voice. He would listen to records with his sister and then sing them for his classmates, earning a nickel per song when he was in first grade.
He found his first guitar at age eight. It was a beat up Harmony Stella with only two strings. But it made music, and it was the start of developing his innate talent. Fortune came from very humble beginnings, the seventh in a family of nine siblings. He had to wait patiently for his parents were able to afford a real six string guitar. On Christmas morning of 1967, Fortune woke up to find a new Harmony guitar by the tree. He made a promise to his father that he more than lived up to.
“If I can learn to play and sing at the same time, I will make a living at this,” said Fortune.
Of all the guitars he owns, the memory of the models that he played as a youngster are deeply cherished. He has acquired many replicas over the years through fans and other musicians.
“None of them has affected me more than the first one,” said Fortune.
After decades of fame, his love of making music has continued to grow by collaborating with Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs, known as Brothers of the Heart. Dubbed “the country, gospel, bluegrass, dream team” they released Brotherly Love in 2020, which reached 31 million streams. Their second album, “Listen to the Music” was released on January 20 of this year.
Fortune is taking it a bit more slowly as he recovers from a recent heart bypass surgery, but he has no intention of retiring. He is deeply grateful to his fans for the outpouring of support and prayers he received while in the hospital.
“My wife told me that thousands of people prayed for me during surgery. I felt such a strong feeling of peace, like I was floating on a cloud. The ease I experienced is nothing short of a miracle,” said Fortune.
Fortune spends as much time as he can with his siblings, his wife Nina, their seven children and twelve grandchildren. When he isn’t on tour, he loves to get out into nature, especially cruising the winding back roads of Tennessee and Virginia, where he can appreciate the natural beauty of God’s creation.
“I love life and I love people. The adrenaline rush I get when performing never gets old. I can’t wait to get back on stage and look people in the face to say thank you for the love they have shown,” said Fortune. “I’m also looking forward to coming to Huntsville. Texas has always been really good to me.”
For more about the artist, visit https://www.jimmyfortune.com/site/. Old Town Theatre is located at 1023 12th Street. To purchase tickets to the show, visit their website at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.