Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying burglars who broke into a pair of Huntsville residences Thursday.
Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Long Point Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday, after a resident reported a break in. Officers say between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night and 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, an unknown suspect entered the home through a window and stole five necklaces, valued at $1,000 before fleeing the scene.
In another burglary, police were called to a home in the 400 block of University Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, after the owner reported items stolen. Authorities say between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., a possibly known suspect entered the home and stole two firearms.
“We have entered these items as stolen and will be notified if they are sold,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We will continue to investigate and hopefully have a suspect soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.