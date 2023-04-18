Jesse Alan Wortham is a self taught talent who has been immersed in gospel his entire life. He is a singer, songwriter and musician in high demand. He performs at multiple services each week as the Worship Minister for Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville and the Hopewell Community Church in Conroe. He is also a studio producer and part of the gospel quartet NuFocus.
On Thursday, April 20, Wortham will be part of the first performance at the spring music series Sundown at Sam’s at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds. He was tapped by event organizer Darren Grant for his tremendous presence and talent on guitar.
“When you can play the guitar like Jesse can, you get to play all over the state. Yet Jesse stays rooted in Huntsville. Our gospel scene wouldn’t be the same without him and his band, NuFocus,” said Grant.
Wortham’s father was a pastor, and he grew up in a very musically talented family performing at church with his siblings. He most wanted to emulate his brother Robert, who was a highly skilled guitarist.
“Everything my brother did, I wanted to do,” said Wortham.
He started playing the drums when he was six years old. He practiced at home on pots and pans, dreaming of playing on stage. There were so many skilled performers in Wortham’s congregation that he didn’t think he would ever get a chance to play. One particular Sunday that all changed when he happened to be the only drummer in the church.
His father asked who was willing to come up and play, and Wortham raised his hand. His parents were apprehensive because he had never even practiced on a full set.
But his father gave him a chance. Wortham wasn’t even tall enough to sit on the stool behind the base and reach the pedal, so he stood for the first song of his debut. When he finished, the entire congregation was in awe. His father sat down behind the drums and put him in his lap to complete the set, and that was the beginning of Wortham becoming the regular drummer in the church’s ensemble.
By the time Wortham was twelve, everything started making sense. He could naturally play by ear, and taught himself to play bass guitar. When Robert moved away to pursue his own music career on the blues circuit, Wortham was asked to take his place on lead guitar. He had one weekend to learn, and his extended family didn’t sugar coat their opinions about his skills.
“My cousins were my worst critics, but they made me a better player,” said Wortham.
Three years later, Robert came back to visit and caught his little brother on stage, playing guitar at a concert in Conroe. Wortham had no idea his brother would be there. After the show, Robert’s first question was “Where did you learn to play like that?”
Wortham had been watching old VHS tapes of Robert, mimicking his hand placement and using his ear to match the sounds. Wortham’s father got him to sing by putting him on the spot at the age of 17.
He says playing guitar made it all fall into place. He taught himself piano, accordion, and organ.
He was such a natural at playing and singing that he’d never had a need to learn to read music. When he started playing with musicians outside the church he learned to identify keys and chords on paper, and by age 22, he became unstoppable. He’s shared his heartfelt gospel music at concerts and conferences all across Texas and is now traveling out of state for shows, following his brother’s advice to take his talent on the road.
Wortham’s album “I Am Jesus” and the track “I Still Got Joy” is just one example of how his faith and music have propelled him through difficult times. His brother Robert passed away two years ago, leaving an immense void in his family. Last year, he suffered a house fire and this March he was in a major car accident. He is seeking sponsors to replenish his equipment and purchase a van for travel.
These setbacks have not kept him from making music. In a single weekend he may perform five or six shows. Between weddings, funerals, and concerts with his quartet NuFocus and his worship ministry duties at two churches, he shares his gift wherever the Lord and his people call him.
He’s also been a studio producer for the last fifteen years, lifting up a number of other gospel talents while continuing to produce his own.
According to long time friend and musician Pip Brown, Wortham is a selfless person who hasn’t even begun to show the world what he’s capable of. He has played and recorded music for countless churches and choirs in Huntsville and has a storehouse of original music that’s never been released to the public.
“Jesse plays every instrument on his recordings and can perform everything from Zydeco to blues, to rock and classical. He is making music 24/7,” said Brown.
Wortham’s 2021 album “The Personal Experience of Worship” and the song “Better” conveys his highly inspirational energy. “I Surrender” and “I Won’t Go Back” highlight his voice and ability to create songs that touch the hearts of listeners. The album is a feel good work of art with rhythm, blues and harmonies that go far beyond average church music.
The Sundown series begins at 6:30 p.m. on the stage between Steamboat House and the Neosho museum store from the 19th street entrance of the museum grounds.
For more about the series, visit http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/sundown-at-sams.
To hear Wortham’s music, find him on Spotify and follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JesseAWortham.
