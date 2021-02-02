Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 211 I-45, Suite 200, in Huntsville on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Franchise owner John Enterline, with operating partner Rocky Livesay, will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, February 3 to Sunday, February 7 to support VFW Post 5871. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to VFW Post 5871 in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
“Rocky and I are so excited to be part of the Huntsville community,” said Enterline. “We are passionate about making a difference and are thrilled to partner with the VFW for our grand opening. We look forward to raising lots of funds on behalf of this fantastic organization and serving great sub sandwiches in the community for many years to come.”
Based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, to start, Jersey Mike’s dining room will be open at 75% capacity, with socially distant tables inside. Outdoor seating is also available.
Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 936-649-4969.
Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. During the pandemic alone, franchise owners across the country have donated millions of sub sandwiches to healthcare workers, seniors, children and others. The company also donated more than $4.5 million to Feeding America, $1 million to Aaron Judge’s ALL RISE Foundation and $1 million to support the USTA Foundation’s mission to bring tennis and education together to change lives.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflective in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”
