Janie Fricke is an award winning country music singer, record producer, and songwriter with 23 albums and 36 hit singles. She grew up in South Whitley Indiana, singing with her sister Julia in church, where her mother played piano. Fricke learned to play guitar from her father as a child, and making music in her living room with her family was how she gained her love of music. Getting paid to sing jingles for advertisements was the gateway to singing sessions with top recording artists which established her accomplished international solo career.
Fricke began singing professionally while pursuing her degree in elementary education at Indiana University where she graduated in 1972. She was the voice of many well known advertising campaigns for companies like Red Lobster, United Airlines and Coca Cola. When she chose music as a career, she worked with top country music stars such as Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Ronnie Milsap and Mel Tillis. Recording duets with Merle Haggard and Moe Bandy pushed her voice further into the limelight.
Her contribution to the song “Stranger” with Johnny Duncan marked the true beginning of her rise to success. This song topped the charts in 1977, the same year she was signed to Columbia Records in Nashville as a solo artist. “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby”, from the album Sleeping With Your Memory was her first song to reach number one on the Billboard Charts in 1982. She has had a total of 18 number one hits.
This tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of being a Country Music Association award winner.
She won Female Vocalist of the Year from the CMA in 1982 and 1983. Her album It Ain’t Easy was named album of the year by the CMA in 1983. She has had the privilege to sing for four different U.S. Presidents and is also a four time Grammy nominee.
Fricke has toured with Willie Nelson, Alabama, and The Oak Ridge Boys, performing at venues across the world. She is part of the lineup for the Country Music Cruise that will include more than 20 top country musical acts in late January of next year. Fricke will perform in three shows as they travel from Ft. Lauderdale and St. Maarten to Puerto Rico.
“We’re a tight knit group. It’s amazing that we are still traveling all over the country,” said Fricke. “My band members are so talented. They can play anything I put in front of them, which allows for a lot of variety on stage,” said Fricke. Her husband Jeff Steele plays drums, drives the tour bus and serves as the band manager.
Fricke is also a clothing and home decor designer. Her love of textiles and fashion led her to designing belts and clothes in the ‘80s. The Janie Fricke Collection, which includes clothing, handbags and decorative pieces for the home are a part of her “ranch chic” style. The collection can be found in specialty boutiques across the country and her showroom, Touch of France is located inside the Dallas World Trade Center. When she isn’t working on music or textiles, Fricke appreciates the solitude of country life.
“I’m a homebody. I may go to the movies once in a while, but I really prefer to be at home with my husband,” said Fricke. When Fricke isn’t on tour, she spends most of her time on her ranch in Lancaster, caring for her animals and tending to her garden.
Janie Fricke will perform live at Old Town Theatre on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. Her music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube. Learn more about the artist by visiting her website at janiefricke.com. To book a spot on the cruise, visit https://countrymusiccruise.com/.
