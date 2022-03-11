Jack’s Shack, a new restaurant in New Waverly, was 32 years in the making.
At the dying wish of their late brother Wesley Jackson — also known as Big Jack — four sisters finally made good on their promise to open a family restaurant in late-February.
They work in tandem to operate the business — Sarah Jackson is the chef, Bea Taylor is the sous chef, Karah Tillis works front of house and Mary Jackson manages business finances.
“We're like a puzzle,” Sarah said. “We fit together.”
Wesley, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee, was tragically killed in 1990 and his case remains cold. But the Jackson sisters are determined to keep his memory alive, naming their business after their older brother who they said was more like a father-figure to them.
It was not, however, an easy road to becoming restaurant owners, they said.
Sarah has been cooking professionally for years attending culinary school and traveling across the country working in various cities as well as with the Disney Company in Florida.
Then, she returned home and opened a catering business in 2016 — Jackson Classic Catering — while also doing Market Days, where the sisters would sell fried fish.
Deeply rooted in their faith, the Jackson sisters said they faced many obstacles including on their opening day when the hood vent wouldn’t work, almost closing them on day one. But they overcame them and will overcome any more that head their way, Sarah said, adding they are not ones who try but ones who do.
“We are not triers over here. Triers are for people that aren't sure about what they're going to do, we [were] sure that we [were] going to open,” Sarah said.
As for the menu options, Jack’s Shack specializes in fried catfish with a meal deal that is hard to beat — three fried catfish fillets with French fries, homemade coleslaw, homemade tartar sauce and toast for $10.
The eatery also sells chicken tenders and fish and chicken sandwiches.
When asked why they chose to open a fried fish restaurant, the sisters repeated their mantra: “Stick with the fish,” adding that in the Biblical story Jesus was able to feed a community with two fish, and they are simply picking up where he left off.
And the love for their brother and desire to feed the community is at the foundation of their business.
“We're not just a restaurant. We’re a family serving food at a restaurant,” Sarah said. “We’re just blessed to do it with the whole community.”
Jack’s Shack is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until 6 p.m. Sunday and closed Mondays.
The restaurant is located at 9316 SH 75 Suite E in New Waverly. Call 936-202-3116 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.