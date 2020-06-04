J.C. Penney announced Thursday the list of the 154 stores it plans to close this summer, with store closing sales kicking off June 12.
It said it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.
Among the Texas closures includes its location within the West Hills Mall in Huntsville. Other Texas closures are at Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas, Crossroads Mall in Greenville, Music City Mall in Lewisville, Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin, Palestine Mall in Palestine and Mirabeau Square in Paris.
See the full list of closures here.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JC Penney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores temporarily.
The pandemic has begun to fell some of the weakest companies as retail sales plunge. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were already laden with debt and having trouble connecting with consumers.
