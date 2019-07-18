A Huntsville family is reeling after several valuable items were stolen from their shed sometime this week.

Officers say that the residents in the 300 block of Roundabout Road i last entered the shed Monday evening. After returning Wednesday afternoon they noticed a pole saw, mower and weed eater, valued at $500, were missing.

“We are actively investigating, but we have no leads at this time,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

