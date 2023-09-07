Tara Burnett and the staff at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Memorial Museum are working in conjunction with the Texas Prison Museum to present the 6th Annual Muster Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
This fundraiser and family fun day supports active duty military, police, firefighters and correctional officers as well as our area veterans.
The festival will include a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and t-shirt sales to benefit the H.E.A.R.T.S. More than 25 vendors will be at the event, offering products, services and help with resources. Representatives from multiple veterans organizations will be present to provide information and assist with filing claims for benefits. Vendor booths are still available at $50 for a 10X10 spot.
The 5k Ruck Run/Fun March is open to the public, with a registration fee of $40. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 20 people who register. Registration can be completed online or at 7 a.m. on event day. Some participants will run with a weighted rucksack to commemorate their military service training. In the past, firefighters have made this run in full gear in honor of fallen firefighters. All are welcome to join the run in memory of their brothers and sisters lost in the line of duty.The Sortie Bike Ride is also open to the public, with a fee of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration is at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded to participants at the end of the ride. Live music will be provided by Jacob Reeves of Bryan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Following the live entertainment, Woodmen Life and volunteers will unfurl a 60X30 foot flag in a special ceremony to be photographed by drone. Their company celebrates American pride by giving away more than 3.5 million flags per year to schools, churches, and other organizations as well as providing retirement ceremonies for flags that are no longer usable.
“We like to do anything we can to show our patriotism, especially by honoring our heroes at local events like the Muster Festival,” said Elizabeth Wentworth, sales representative for the non profit insurance company. For more than 130 years, the members of Woodmen Life have shown their support for first responders and veterans through programs such as Flags Across America, honor and remembrance ceremonies, and Celebrating Red, White and Blue.
For the kids there will be a bounce house, camo face painting and an opportunity to see and learn about the machinery on display. The tank, Huey helicopter and Humvee will be open for public viewing and area veterans will be on hand to guide free tours of the machinery and the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum.
At the Texas Prison Museum, admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children ages 6 to 17. TDC officers will be on hand at recruiting booths and information stations to educate the public about opportunities in corrections. They are expected to have live demonstrations of their equestrian and canine operations, and transportation staff will be available to show off their vehicles and answer questions on how they work. This is also an opportunity to help the Huntsville community with a food drive. The H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum will begin accepting non-perishable food donations on September 11 and continue collecting through the event to support the Good Shepherd Mission.
“I am excited to welcome the community out to celebrate and show support for our first responders and veterans so we can continue to care for them the way we should,” said Tara Burnett, Executive Director for the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum.
The public is encouraged to donate items for the silent auction and baked goods that do not require refrigeration by emailing the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum staff at festival@H.E.A.R.T.S.museum.com. Sign up for the Ruck Run/Fun March online at at https://www.active.com/. The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 463 Highway 75 North.
Next door to the Texas Prison Museum at 491Highway 75 North.
For more information, follow them on Facebook or visit their websites at https://H.E.A.R.T.S.museum.com/upcoming-events.html and https://www.txprisonmuseum.org/.
