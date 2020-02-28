PLANO — The Walker County Hospital District (WCHD) Board of Managers and Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) have created a new company, Huntsville Community Hospital Inc., that will own and operate Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The agreement is effective February 28, 2020.
“We will continue as Huntsville Memorial Hospital and we’re excited for our future,” said Walker County Hospital District Board Chair Anne Woodard. “Aligning with CHC is the best option for HMH. This move puts us on a path of renewal that allows us to advance on many levels–from operational and financial performance to quality of patient care. We are wholeheartedly committed to serving the healthcare needs of Walker County and neighboring communities.”
CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick shared, “We are excited to bring CHC’s expertise in hospital management and talent in critical areas such as the revenue cycle and supply chain to strengthen HMH. CHC’s mission to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers aligns with HMH and its mission to serve residents of Walker County with quality healthcare for years to come.”
CHC specializes in the management and operation of community-based hospitals across the country.
Steven Smith, HMH Chief Executive Officer, shared, “We have been dedicated to Walker County since 1927 and our mission is steadfast: We are devoted to the health and well-being of our regional communities by providing exceptional care to every patient every day with a spirit of warmth, compassion and personal pride. We achieve this through advanced and efficient medical care with strong self-governance.”
Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Huntsville is a 123-bed, Joint Commission‐accredited, not‐for‐profit acute care community hospital. HMH delivers quality healthcare services to the residents of Walker County and its surrounding communities, a population of more than 72,000. HMH and its dedicated staff offer compassionate care and the latest technologies and treatment solutions. HMH holds Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center designation. HMH keeps community health and wellness at the forefront of its mission.
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance.
