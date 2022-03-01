Election Day has finally arrived and it is the last chance for the community to cast their vote in the March 1 primary.
Out of the over 35,000 registered voters in Walker County, only 4,955 have made it to the polls. Of those voters, 4,400 were registered with the Republican Primary, while 555 were registered with the Democratic Primary.
Here are some details about what to expect today.
WHEN IS VOTING?
Polling places are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can still cast your ballot after the polls close so long as you were in line when they closed.
WHERE DO I VOTE?
On Election Day, you can vote at eight locations throughout Walker County. Some locations could see large lines, while others are expected to move swiftly.
Walker County Fairgrounds
3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, Texas 77340
Walker County Storm Shelter / Veteran’s Complex
55 SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320
University Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, Texas 77340 - Voter entrance off Palm Street
New Waverly First Baptist Church
460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, Texas 77358
Huntsville ISD Transportation Building
96 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, Texas 77320
Cook Springs Baptist Church
1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320
Northside Baptist Church
1207 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320
Riverside United Methodist Church
2341 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?
Voters will need to provide one of seven forms of acceptable photo identification, including a Texas driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS, Texas person identification card issued by DPS, Texas handgun license issued by DPS, U.S. military identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport.
WHAT SAFETY RULES ARE THERE?
Designated spaces for curbside voting will be available at all locations during the early voting period and on Election Day for voters who cannot safely physically enter the polling place. Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to utilize curbside voting.
WHAT ARE THE KEY RACES?
In addition to a competitive governor’s race and 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, the March local election includes 23 Republican candidates and one Democrat on the ballots, with the position of County Judge being the most highly contested, followed by County Commissioner seat No. 4 and District Clerk.
WHAT IF I WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON BUT HAVE A MAIL-IN BALLOT?
If you applied and were approved for a mail-in ballot but decide to vote in person instead, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place and surrender it to an election official. You’ll then be given a standard ballot that you can use to vote in person.
WHEN WILL WE GET RESULTS?
All local vote totals are expected to be complete on election night.
Visit itemonline.com for updates throughout Election Day on vote totals and other information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.