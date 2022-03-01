signs.jpg

Early voting for the March 1 Party Primary elections will last through Feb. 25 at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum. 

Election Day has finally arrived and it is the last chance for the community to cast their vote in the March 1 primary.

Out of the over 35,000 registered voters in Walker County, only 4,955 have made it to the polls. Of those voters, 4,400 were registered with the Republican Primary, while 555 were registered with the Democratic Primary.

Here are some details about what to expect today.

WHEN IS VOTING?

Polling places are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can still cast your ballot after the polls close so long as you were in line when they closed.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

On Election Day, you can vote at eight locations throughout Walker County. Some locations could see large lines, while others are expected to move swiftly.

Walker County Fairgrounds

3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, Texas 77340

Walker County Storm Shelter / Veteran’s Complex

55 SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320

University Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, Texas 77340 - Voter entrance off Palm Street

New Waverly First Baptist Church

460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, Texas 77358

Huntsville ISD Transportation Building

96 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, Texas 77320

Cook Springs Baptist Church

1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320

Northside Baptist Church

1207 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320

Riverside United Methodist Church

2341 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

Voters will need to provide one of seven forms of acceptable photo identification, including a Texas driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS, Texas person identification card issued by DPS, Texas handgun license issued by DPS, U.S. military identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport.

WHAT SAFETY RULES ARE THERE?

Designated spaces for curbside voting will be available at all locations during the early voting period and on Election Day for voters who cannot safely physically enter the polling place. Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to utilize curbside voting.

WHAT ARE THE KEY RACES?

In addition to a competitive governor’s race and 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, the March local election includes 23 Republican candidates and one Democrat on the ballots, with the position of County Judge being the most highly contested, followed by County Commissioner seat No. 4 and District Clerk.

WHAT IF I WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON BUT HAVE A MAIL-IN BALLOT?

If you applied and were approved for a mail-in ballot but decide to vote in person instead, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place and surrender it to an election official. You’ll then be given a standard ballot that you can use to vote in person.

WHEN WILL WE GET RESULTS?

All local vote totals are expected to be complete on election night.

