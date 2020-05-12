Showers and thunderstorms could return to Walker County this afternoon and evening.
According to the National Weather Service, the next chance for precipitation comes as a shortwave moves through central/southern Texas. With increasing low-level moisture and a low-level jet in place, scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop.
The Storm Prediction Center continues to maintain a marginal risk of severe storms in the vicinity of the Brazos Valley, though any stronger cells that do develop in this area should be isolated in nature.
The general warming trend is also expected to continue today, with highs reaching the mid 80s in most locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.