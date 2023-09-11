The construction of the next Isaiah 117 House in Texas is about to break ground in Willis, thanks to a generous donation of land from an anonymous resident. Construction costs and materials are being provided by HomeAid Houston and Chesmar Homes. In order to fund stocking and operating the new home, Program Coordinator Krista Patton and her team of volunteers have created their Inaugural Golf Tournament to be held on Monday, September 18 at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club.
Every participant will receive Titleist gear and winners will be awarded a wide range of prizes that include free rounds of golf at Walden and Elkins Lake, gift baskets, a wine tasting for six at Messina Hof Winery, gift certificates to area restaurants and retailers, body care packages, and a six month season pass to Seven Acre Wood.
The tournament will feature a four person scramble with lunch provided by McKenzie’s BBQ and sandwiches from Jersey Mike’s Conroe. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. All proceeds will help provide furniture, playground equipment, and stocking the home with everything that children need, from backpacks and school supplies to clothing, diapers, food, formula and car seats.
In building this inaugural event, the members of the local team for Isaiah 117 have been overwhelmed by the amount of support from local businesses. More than 30 teams have already signed up and they have received several generous sponsorships. They are still seeking tax deductible contributions for tournament prizes and silent auction items, as well as breakfast and beverages for the golfers.
The first Isaiah 117 House was established in 2017 by Ronda Paulson and her family. Just six years later, there are seventeen homes in operation, with multiple locations in progress across 11 states. Their mission is to provide a safe and loving environment for children that reduces the trauma of relocation while also supporting caseworkers and foster care families.
Most foster children across the U.S. have to wait in a CPS office while awaiting placement, sometimes for hours or days. Even though Texas no longer allows children to sleep in these offices, they are placed in hotels and motels during their transition. CPS agents are still charged with ensuring the children are fed, bathed and taken to school while identifying a new foster family and completing the required paperwork.
The unique feature of an Isaiah 117 House is that it has a separate space for CPS agents to meet with foster families and manage their cases. There is also a designated space for the children to meet with their birth families for visitation. All volunteers who deal directly with the children are required to complete trauma-informed training so that they are prepared for some of the heartbreaking conditions that come with removal.
As of last year, there were over 391k kids in foster care in the U.S. More than 21k live in Texas. Very young children are normally placed in a foster home within a few days. Teenagers removed from a home in Texas could face a hotel stay for weeks or even months. In 2021, more than 100 kids were sent out of state due to a lack of foster care families.
“When I heard the story about how this program got started, something in my heart told me this might be my purpose,” said Misty Perryman, volunteer for Isaiah 117. “This organization is a true non-profit that is just for the kids. I have a full time job and a busy schedule, but I make time because I really believe in it.”
The main agenda for volunteers is to “love lavishly”, providing the children with new clothes, hot meals, and a safe environment that feels like a real home. They want them to know they are not alone. The program is always open to volunteers to apply as designated cooks and caregivers. On the 4th Sunday of every month, the group holds a volunteer meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Hooper Chapel at First Baptist Conroe.
To register a team, or to become a sponsor, visit www.isaiah117house.com/golf and choose Montgomery and Walker County. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/isaiah117housemontgomerywalkertx or contact Bryan White at 423-518-3760 or via email at bryan.white@isaiah117house.com.
