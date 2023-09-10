First, let me explain what a 401K is. A 401K is a retirement plan set-up by your employer to take a certain percentage of money out of each paycheck for your retirement.
This money goes into an investment account and builds up over time to help reach your retirement goals. It is recommended to invest 10-15% of your annual salary. A lot of employers contribute or match the percentage you put in. All contributions are tax-deferred, which means you are not taxed on the monies until you start drawing the money out. The Internal Revenue Service has it set up to begin drawing money out at age 59 ½. If you draw money out earlier, there is a penalty of 10% of the amount drawn. When you start drawing money at age 59 ½, a 20% tax is imposed on this, because you have not paid taxes on the money yet. You can convert your 401K to a Roth IRA or a Roth 401K. Withdraws from Roth accounts are not taxed. Talk to a Financial planner to see which might be best for you. Your 401K money is invested into Mutual Funds/Stocks in the Stock Market. A mutual fund is a pool of money put into the stock market that buys a group of different stocks. Also, your money could be invested in Bonds., Money Market Funds, and other securities. Wherever the money is placed it is managed by a financial planner for the investment company. Bonds are a debt security, that borrower’s issue to raise money from investors willing to lend money for a certain time. As an investor you get paid on a percentage. A Money Market Fund is money that is invested in quality, short term debt securities that pay dividends into your 401K account.
A 401K is a great way to help save towards your retirement goals. By the time you are 60 years old you should have around eight times your salary working for you in your 401K. So, if you are making $50,000.00 per year, you should have around $400,000.00 saved. Keep in mind that in Mutual Funds, this money is in the stocks. If the market drops you could lose money in your 401K account.
It is very important to have your different investments spread out into several investments. Mutual Funds, Stocks, and Bonds are not insured by the F.D.I.C. Talk to your employer/financial planner to see if your investment money is protected. Have fun watching your money grow!
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.