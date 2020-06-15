More lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 45 next weekend.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday that both northbound lanes of the interstate will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until noon on Saturday this week.
All northbound traffic will be forced to exit at Park Road 40. Traffic may use the temporary entrance ramp from Hwy. 75 to I-45 to re-enter the interstate.
TxDOT says that the closure is necessary to place a pipe under the existing northbound lanes.
Message Boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
The construction of the six miles widening project, I-45 from 0.5 miles north of Vick Springs Road to 0.3 miles north of SH 19 is in the final stages. This project will widen I-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound Hwy. 19 flyover.
During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
Phase 1 of the project includes additions to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, northbound Hwy. 19 Bridge and a new southbound Hwy. 19 flyover. The second phase includes replacement of the Park Road 40 bridges.
