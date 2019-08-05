Brace yourself for more interstate closures.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate 45 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 until 5 a.m. Thursday, August 8. All northbound I-45 traffic must exit using the Park Road 40 exit (Exit 109), and be diverted to Hwy. 75.
During the closure TxDOT crews will be removing the bridge deck overhang forms over the northbound lanes of the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway Bridge.
Northbound and southbound I-45 and Park Road 40 will be also be closed overnight from 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8 until the following morning at 5 a.m. All northbound I-45 traffic will exit at Park Road 40. All southbound I-45 traffic will use Exit 113, toward Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, and utilize the West Frontage Road.
Park Road 40 will also be closed between the I-45 ramps to through traffic during this time.
This closure is necessary to remove bridge deck overhang forms on the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway Bridge and to pour the Park Road 40 Bridge Deck.
TxDOT officials encourage motorists to seek alternate routes due to expected delays.
When completed, the I-45 widening project will widen the interstate to six lanes and replace the Park Road 40 bridges and southbound Hwy. 19 flyover. During the three-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. I-45 and southbound Hwy. 19 will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
