The Texas Department of Transportation has canceled Interstate 45 closures originally scheduled for this week, due to construction changes.
Nightly closures were initially announced last week as crews sought to close southbound I-45 on Monday and Tuesday and northbound traffic on Wednesday and Thursday.
The bridge construction is part of segment 1B of the I-45 widening project, which will extend the interstate to six lanes from Vick Springs Road to Hwy. 19. During the three year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. I-45 and southbound Hwy. 19 will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
Stay tuned to www.itemonline.com for the latest updates on the interstate closures.
