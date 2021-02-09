The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the West Frontage Road south of Park Road 40 will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday from Park Road 40 to the Interstate 45 southbound temporary entrance ramp.
The IH 45 southbound temporary entrance ramp will remain open.
This closure is necessary to reconstruct West Frontage Road immediately south of Park Road 40. Access to the Huntsville State Park will remain in place via PR 40 and Hwy. 75.
Portable message boards advising of the closure are in- place and detour signs delineating new routing will also be in-place.
This closure is in addition to the existing WFR closure north of PR 40, and the northbound exit and entrance Ramps. The goal of this closure is to expedite the work in this area to reach substantial completion of the entire project in March.
