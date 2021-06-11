HUNTSVILLE – Weather permitting, Interstate 45 southbound will be closed between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16. Interstate 45 northbound will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 and June 17, but reopen by 10 a.m. the following morning.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation say that these closures are necessary to place overhead sign trusses on IH-45 from Park Road 40 to Veterans Memorial Parkway.
During this time, IH 45 and SH 19 traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads or SH 75 as necessary to bypass the work area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.