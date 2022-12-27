On December 8, Karla Christian met with Tim Smith to receive a very special gift: The International Peace Light. The flame came directly from Bethlehem, from lamps burning for more than a thousand years in the birthplace of Jesus Christ. On Dec. 22, Christian shared the light with a small group of dedicated scouts and parents at Josey Lodge in a special ceremony.
“For though my faith is not yours and your faith is not mine, if we each are free to light our own flame, together we can banish some of the darkness of the world,” said Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. Christian used this quote to exemplify the purpose of the Peace Light in her presentation.
“Right now, the world needs help bridging the gap between people who are different. All faiths use light to represent something good. I am sharing this with you in the light of Jesus Christ, as a symbol of peace and friendship.” said Christian, who is the U.S. National Peace Light Coordinator and co-founder of Peace Light North America.
This is the eighth year for Christian to receive the Peace Light, which is kept safe in a series of metal miner’s lamps as it traveled across the world to Huntsville. The flame originates from one of 15 vigil lamps that burn in Bethlehem at the Church of the Nativity.
The lamps represent the three original Christian Communities: Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Armenian Apostolic. The passing of the Peace Light was organized in Austria in 1986 as a way to spread the message of peace and brotherhood.
Each year an Austrian child is chosen to collect the light from Bethlehem and present it in a ceremony in Vienna to contingents from all over the world.
The Peace Light is not specific to scouting or any particular religion, although scouts worldwide represent one of the largest factions of volunteers who pass the flame.
In Europe it is transferred by rail with a carefully predetermined route. A man named Wolfgang Kerndler transports the light from Austria to North America.
Kerndler is the Director of Training and Safety for Austria Airlines. He travels with two lamps in the event that one goes out. These are carried in a carefully constructed box to ensure that the flame never dies.
Kerndler is always accompanied by an Austrian Airlines flight attendant named Thomas Schuetzl.
They fly into JFK Airport in New York where they share the Peace Light in a reception in the airport’s chapel.
From there, it’s a grassroots movement across the U.S. In some places, there are elaborate ceremonies including clergy members and other dignitaries. In others, two individuals simply meet up in a parking lot, as Christian and Smith did.
The flame is made available in church sanctuaries and office building lobbies, scout lodges and private homes. Each time it is passed, the message of peace and friendship are shared. As it moves from person to person, the purpose is to promote harmony and unity among all people in the world.
This year is the first time for the flame to have a specific designation.
The 2022 Peace Light is dedicated to peace in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky requested that the Flame Keepers help shine their light on his country in an effort to bring awareness to the ongoing conflict. The flame was presented to Zelensky on Dec. 14.
At the Josey Lodge ceremony, scouts Amos Brown and David Beaty received the flame from Christian, who lit their small candles. They in turn lit the candles of two guests, who then passed the flame to each other. Christian led the group in reciting a promise to share the light through words and actions as a way to help build a peaceful community.
The history of the flame is largely oral. According to Christian, it is presented to the Pope every year. It is part of an annual vigil at Sandy Hook Elementary and has been shared at Ground Zero.
In order to attract volunteer members and track its movement across North America, Christian and Carl Windstrom founded the non-profit Peace Light North American and its website in 2019.
The website features a map with color-coded markers to locate event sites, the path of travel from state to state, and Flame Keepers across the country.
The site includes scripts and scriptures that are free to download and tailor for anyone who wants to create their own ceremony for the flame.
Chrisitan also designed a patch with a sunflower, in honor of Ukraine, that is being sold to benefit the World Organization of Scouting Movement.
For more information about the Peace Light in North America, visit their website at https://www.peacelightnorthamerica.org/ and follow them on Facebook.
