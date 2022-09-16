Matthew Garza

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Matthew Garza, a 28-year-old Hispanic male, escaped from the Huntsville Unit and was apprehended shortly after. 

Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County and was scheduled to overnight at the Huntsville Unit.  While moving inmates off the bus, he separated from the group.  TDCJ initiated emergency procedures.  A citizen noticed Garza and contacted emergency officials.  Garza was captured by Sam Houston State University Police Department away from campus at approximately 3:45 pm. 

Garza was serving a 23-year sentence for burglary with intent to commit an assault and a 12-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Harris County. Garza is now facing felony escape charges. 

