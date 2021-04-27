Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for information regarding the burglary of a local storage unit over the weekend.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to Abe’s Stow Stuff in the 7000 block of Hwy. 75 S. on Monday after management discovered signs of a burglary. Officers were able to review security video from the property’s management and noticed a red Ford pickup with a trailer entering the property at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say that the video shows two individuals, who were both wearing hoodies, get out of the truck and steal numerous items from two units, including several antique sewing machines from one unit.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes, said that investigators have a suspect in mind, but are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
