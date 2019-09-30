At approximately 9:02 p.m. fire crews responded to an illegal burn off FM 247 and Langley Road.
Shortly after this broadcast, the call was upgraded to a structure fire and information advised that flames and smoke were coming out of a home. Crews from Crabbs Prairie VFD, Huntsville Fire Department, Riverside VFD and Dodge VFD responded to the blaze.
“Command was established on scene and a majority of apparatus were disregarded when it was discovered to be an illegal burn that was quite large behind a residence,” officials with Crabbs Prairie VFD said via Facebook.
The fire was extinguished and the residents were made aware that the burn ban, which was reinstated on Sunday.
Officials want to remind Walker County residents that all outdoor burns are illegal during the ban.
