Road work for a IH-45 widening project contracted by Williams Brothers Construction Company Inc. has begun. This closure and construction is a small part of a much larger $198,146,415 expansion for the interstate highway. Completion for the project is estimated to be in the Summer of 2026.
Public Information Officer for TxDOT-Bryan District Bob Colwell said,”this project started about 4 years ago beginning at the Walker County line in the New Waverly area this is just an extension of this project, it will start in Walker County and continue into Madison County, then Leon County, and finally Freestone County. The end goal is to get 3 lanes in each direction from Houston to Dallas, we’re practically the middle portion of the project.”
Starting on Monday, June 27 and ending on Friday, July 22, the IH-45 southbound entrance between Smither Dr. and FM 1374 will be closed off for motorists. Caution signs will be placed in preparation to assist in cautioning the public of the upcoming road closure. Southbound entrances on the northern and southern end of the temporarily closed entrance will still be accessible from Southbound IH-45 lanes.
Currently the leftmost turn lanes on the FM 1374 eastbound overpass and the IH-45 southbound frontage road are closed in addition to IH-45 southbound entrance.
The southbound entrance near Robinson Creek Parkway is expected to be closed for three weeks because of shifting traffic on FM 1374. This leaves two lanes of traffic open on IH-45 in either direction during typical daytime hours. A singular lane is regularly closed at night time to make room for additional construction efforts.
Colwell said,“We do anticipate the road to be closed for the entirety of the three weeks, it looks like the tropical weather we expected this weekend will be passing us so we expect the contractor to be done within the allotted timeframe.”
According to Colwell, surrounding residents and traveling motorists are expected to benefit from the expansion through the alleviation of traffic currently experienced on IH-45 after widening efforts take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.