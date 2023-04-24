Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be shutting down Interstate 45 northbound main lanes at FM 1374 beginning 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, for the placement of bridge caps.
Once the caps are placed, the Interstate 45 northbound main lanes will open, and the Interstate 45 southbound main lanes will be closed at FM 1374 for the placement of bridge caps.
Once the caps are placed, the Interstate 45 southbound main lanes are expected to open no later than 5 a.m. the morning of Thursday, April 27.
During the Interstate 45 northbound main lanes closure, all northbound traffic will exit at EXIT 114 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again before State Highway 30. During the Interstate 45 southbound main lanes closure, all southbound traffic will exit at EXIT 115 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again south of FM 1374.
Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for delays. Changeable message signs will be placed to alert drivers of the closure. Detour signage and law enforcement officers will be utilized at intersections, entrance and exit ramps to help guide motorists through the closure. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH on IH-45 main lanes throughout the limits of the project and 40 MPH and 45 MPH on the frontage roads in the detour area.
This temporary closure is part of the $200 Million reconstruction of IH-45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete median in Walker County. William Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for this project. This entire project is expected to be complete late 2026.
