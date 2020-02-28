Beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 and ending 5 a.m. on Monday March 9, the left lane of I-45 southbound will be closed from the south side of FM 1374 over pass to near the Montgomery and Walker county line, weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to set concrete traffic barrier and place pavement markings necessary to shift traffic from the southbound lanes to the new concrete pavement. Drivers should reduce speed and maintain safe traveling distances between vehicles and be prepared for extended delays during this closure.
I-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads (including FM 1374 and FM 1375) to increase public safety by reducing any interference with IH-45 traffic due to future bridge maintenance and to eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads.
To alert drivers to the lane closure, changeable message signs will be placed near the southbound lane of I-45 beginning one week before the traffic switch. The speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.
During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
