On Tuesday morning, October 8, beginning at 4 a.m. northbound of Hwy. 19 at Southwood Drive will be closed until 6 a.m. the same day.
This closure is necessary to set bridge beams for the new northbound Hwy. 19 bridge flyover. Southwood will remain open during the two hours. Message Boards will be placed prior to the closure and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
This project will widen I-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound Hwy. 19 Flyover. During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. IH-45 and southbound SH 19 will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
