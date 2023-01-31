The Huntsville Youth Orchestra (HYO) Spring Registration will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 31, at the Sam Houston State University Music Building 2nd Floor, Avenue I.
The registration is $60 for returning students and $30 for first time students. The HYO asks for a commitment weekly of 30 minute private lessons with SHSU music students.
"Does your child want to learn to play a violin, viola, cello or bass? HYO is geared towards the beginner student to learn enough to perform in the Spring Concert. Students will need to provide their own instrument but they are available to rent from several local vendors," said HYO Hospitality Director Michelle Oates.
Oates said a general meeting and the first rehearsal will start at 5:30 p.m.
"There are also weekly private 30 minute music lessons from one of the SHSU music students for $15 a lesson," Oates said.
For more information, contact Oates at oatesmichelle@hotmail.com or call (936) 438-2032.
