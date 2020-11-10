The Walmart in Huntsville is shutting down for nearly two days as part of a “company-initiated” program to have a cleaning crew sanitize the business.
It comes as employee coronavirus cases jumped at the big box retailer.
The Walmart Supercenter location at 141 Interstate 45 S. in Huntsville closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and is set to reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
A statement from Walmart corporate said it is working with health officials to keep employees and customers safe and healthy.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” the company said in a statement.
The protocols are in addition to the extensive measures the company has put in place during the pandemic to help protect associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.
Additionally, through the help of health ambassadors, the company will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue to work closely with elected and local health officials and adjust how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates our top priority,” the company added.
