HUNTSVILLE — City leaders on Tuesday gave preliminary approval towards the near $2 million purchase of approximately 5.4 acres of abandoned property in the heart of the city, setting the stage for a firm decision on the location of the future city hall.
The purchase-hold of the former Ella Smither Geriatric Center land site was passed by the Huntsville City Council with a 5-3 vote, following a near hour-long session behind closed doors.
For the past month, council members have debated if they wanted to construct an expanded city hall at or near its current location in Downtown Huntsville or move it to city-owned property on FM 2821, next to the new police station.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said that the approved $500 contract will allow city officials to do their due-diligence before a sale is finalized by the Huntsville City Council and the Walker County Hospital District — the property owners.
“I would hate to see us move something like city hall away from downtown,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said following the vote. “If the Smither property becomes a viable option, then we wouldn’t have to move our people twice. That’s one positive thing about the property.”
The new city hall will be constructed as part of a 2016 voter-approved bond package, which also allowed for the expansion of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, new police and fire stations and a new service center.
“I certainly don’t want to overspend, and it would be a hard sell for me to add another $2 million or $3 million to the project. But, at the same time we would kind of be relieving the city of an eyesore.”
Tuesday’s decision comes after city leaders were forced to change design plans for the future city hall. Kulhavy previously stated that the original plan was to add a second floor to the current city hall. However, after engineers reviewed the situation in detail, it was determined that the foundation of the present city hall would not support a second floor. The need for a new structure then prompted city officials to add a third floor, which will be funded through cash reserves. But, in order to properly build the structure, city officials say that they need to acquire additional acreage for parking.
“It has been stated that a city hall should be in the central part of a town and I do not disagree with that, but to construct the new building at the present location would generate added costs to the taxpayers,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez said in a letter to The Item earlier this week. Rodriquez, Pat Graham and Daiquiri Beebe voted against the purchase contract.
CITY LEADERS ADD $700,000 TO SERVICE CENTER CONSTRUCTION BUDGET
In a unanimous decision, members of the Huntsville City Council approved a $700,000 budget amendment that will allow for the construction of a new environmental lab and an emergency fueling station at the newly-constructed service center.
The service center is currently being designed, with construction expected to begin later this year.
The additions to the project will be funded from utility fund and general fund reserves. However, city officials noted that funds from the American Rescue Plan could possibly be used to fund the environmental lab.
OTHER ACTION
Additional action taken by the Huntsville City Council included:
• rejecting all bids on new parking and fencing at field No. 10 in Kate Barr Ross Park. The low-bid on the project was $238,365 — nearly $100,000 over budget.
• appointing Dalene Zender as the 2021 chairman of the TIRZ No. 1 Board of Directors.
• approving applications for the 2021 Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant. Under the grant, city officials are seeking to build sidewalks and bike paths on 7th Street, MLK Blvd. and University Ave.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for June 15.
