East Texas’ preeminent talent show is one step closer to selecting a superstar.
Huntsville Superstar will host its finale tonight at 7 p.m. at Old Town Theater, featuring some of the top talent in Southeast Texas and beyond.
“It is interesting to note that much of our talent has received the attention of producers for American Idol and America’s Got Talent – which goes to show the caliber of singers we have participating in this competition,” director Paul Shiver said.
Huntsville Superstar began its search for its next success story earlier this year, with a live audition round. Contestants are competing for a $2,500 cash prize as well as the opportunity to earn a recording contract.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for children under the age of 12, senior citizens and students with a valid college or university ID. Tickets are available at www.HuntsvilleSuperstar.com or at the door.
“This is really a remarkable competition for our region,” Shiver added. “You would be hard pressed to find the talent and excitement in any other competition.”
