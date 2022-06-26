According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index Summary for the 12 month period between May 2021 and May 2022; gasoline of all types increased in price by 48.7% with fuel oil rising by 106.7%. This percentage increase for fuel oil is the largest of its kind since the beginning of the CPI summary series in 1935.
These dramatic rises in prices for oil and gas nationwide has had an impact on communities and lifestyles. Due to these increases, Huntsville residents and businesses have had to make changes.
”It takes $120 to fill my truck up and it used to take $50. I don’t go to town but maybe twice a month,” said Sarah Gray,” It’s definitely put a dramatic impact on us, especially with a newborn baby.”
To combat commuting expenses, Methodist Retirement Communities has offered its full-time employees $30 per paycheck to offset fuel costs. Workers at Creekside Retirement Community can expect about 6 gallons worth of relief.
Walker County’s Assistant Director for EMS Chris Toman said,”for next year's budget, I can definitely say we have accounted for the rise in fuel costs for EMS.”
In June 2022 gas prices averaged $4.66 per gallon in Huntsville, below the BLS reported national average of $4.70.
Orlando Moreno said,”I took a trip last month to Oregon and passed through 8 states on the way back. I know I spent about $4,000 just in that month. I try not to leave the house anymore because it’s too expensive.”
