HOUSTON – Economic and community development representatives from across the nation participated in the Texas Community Development Institute Feb. 28 through March 3. Among those completing year one of the three-year program was Annel Guadalupe, City of Huntsville’s Main Street & Economic Development Manager.
The four-day course was held at Lone Star College-System Office The Woodlands and included over 50 sessions facilitated by more than 30 practitioners on such topics as Community and Economic Development Practice, Developing a Workforce, Community Strategic Visioning and Planning, Identifying Stakeholders and Community Assessments.
Instructors from across the country, each well known in their business and community development fields, facilitated the comprehensive program curriculum designed to meet the increasing challenges facing community developers in today's fast-paced society. The program is applicable for community leaders from towns and cities of all sizes.
The purpose of CDI Texas is to provide practical, interactive, and comprehensive training to meet the needs of economic and community development professionals. Participants included community officials, volunteers and employees who work with city/state/county governments, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, utility companies and community social services. Since the program's inception, thousands of community leaders from throughout the country have participated in the program.
Lone Star College, Entergy Texas, Inc., and the Community Development Council are supporting organizations of CDI Texas.
