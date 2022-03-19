After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, Huntsville Rotary Club’s annual WineQuest is back, bigger and better than ever.
Now in its fourth year, the club’s largest fundraiser benefits the children of the community with a food and wine tasting benefit featuring the most popular restaurants, wineries, distilleries and wines from around the world and a live and silent auction.
This year’s theme is A Magical Night in Paris. Live music by Dallas-Fort Worth band Razz Ma Jazz will keep guests moving and grooving all night long.
“They really know how to make a party zing, so they’ll be playing Dixie Land jazz. There will be dancing for those who want to dance or just sit and tap your toes because it’s hard to sit still while they’re playing,” Huntsville Rotary WineQuest chairman Karen Hewitt said.
Approximately 16 wines from around the world will be served. This year’s event will also feature six craft beers from local breweries providing something for everyone.
The event will support Arise2Read, housing insecure students of HISD, Good Shepherd Mission, Safety Town, college-bound scholarships to students of HISD and the Rotary Club project “I Like Me” book program.
“This is a way for the community to have a nice time while doing good, knowing that their ticket or donation will go to a program that focuses on our future,” Hewitt said.
This year’s highlights include appearances by Mrs. Sam Houston and Mrs. Piney Woods and fabulous auction items including a Cummings 20 kw home standby generator, and two custom diamond and ruby necklaces.
“Elliot’s Jewelers has custom designed two exquisite necklaces just for wine fest,”Hewitt said. “They feature the outline of wine glass tipping over spilling diamonds and rubies.”
WineQuest starts at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Magnolia Lake event venue located at 2001 SH 30 in Huntsville.
Tickets are $55 individual and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer tastings.
WineQuest is a charitable event and all donations are tax deductible.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at winequestrotary.org.
