Early in 1922, a group of business and professional men organized a luncheon club to promote community interest and mutual benefit to its members. It was suggested that the group explore the possibility of becoming a Rotary Club.
The president of Rotary International appointed Calhoun Wilson as chairman to organize the proposed Huntsville Rotary Club.
The first meeting as a provisional Rotary Club was held on Oct. 4, 1922.
The Rotary Club of Huntsville was chartered on Jan. 27, 1923, and received its charter on Feb. 8, 1923.
The Rotary Club of Huntsville first met in Agriculture Building at Sam Houston State Teachers College. Later, meetings were moved to the Keep Hotel, the Lindley Hotel, and the Raven Café.
Unfortunately, the Keep Hotel, the second meeting location of the club, burned on March 2, 1934.
By July 1, 1946, the Rotary Club of Huntsville boasted 65 members - all men at the time. Wives of Rotarians were called Rotary Anns.
However, that all changed in 1989 when women were admitted as members.
Jane Monday was the first female member inducted and in 1997-1998 she was elected the first woman president in the club’s history.
By 1998, the club celebrated 75 years. Rotary Club of Huntsville celebrated a program “Year of the Child.” Other organizations, including the Lions Club and Kiwanis Club joined in the project to provide for the needs of children, locally.
For 100 years, the Huntsville Rotary Club has been at the forefront to support a growing community and changing world.
A 100th Anniversary dinner was held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at the Gibbs Conference Hall. The Centennial Celebration featured a trip down memory lane with a slideshow, as well as five community speakers from various organizations that benefit from the many outreach programs of Rotary.
Log in to itemonline.com for photos of the evening and more history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.