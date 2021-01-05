Huntsville firefighters welcomed a new member to their team recently.
The Huntsville Fire Department's fleet of vehicles has been short-handed since one its fire engines was damaged beyond repair in a August 2019 accident. But this week, the department received a new Ferrera firetruck, decked out with some top-of-the-line technology.
The new truck, which cost $720,000, was delivered with equipment such as radios, computers, nozzles for water hoses, shovels, axes and other tools for fire rescue need to be secured to the fire engine by technicians before it begins to take calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.