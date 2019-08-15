Accountability ratings are now official.
The Texas Education Agency released the state accountability A-F ratings today, showing that Huntsville schools earned a C, based on 2018-19 data.
The district scored a 75 — a 17 point jump from the prior year — on the state’s accountability scale, with C grades in student achievement, school progress and closing the gap. The closing the gap model saw the largest spike, with a 29 point jump from last year.
“Moving from the lowest state rating all the way to a C — a two letter grade jump in one school year — is somewhat remarkable,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “We are so proud of the growth within Huntsville ISD over such a short period of time, but I assure you our drive to be even better will be relentless.”
Last year, the state’s accountability system only graded districts on the new A-F academic model. This is the first time that individual campuses receive official letter grades, which are largely based on results from the STAAR and EOC tests.
Nearly 25% of Texas districts earn and A and 57% earned a B. Only 1% of districts received an F. That trend continued on the campus level with 21% of schools earning an A, while 40% gained a B. Only 5% of campuses across the state scored below a 60.
“Performance continues to improve in Texas schools because of the tireless effort of Texas teachers, administrators and staff. I am particularly proud of the educators at the 296 high-poverty schools that achieved an A rating this year,” said Education Commissioner Mike Morath.
Huntsville ISD had four campuses grade in the “improvement required” stage with Samuel Houston Elementary, Scott Johnson Elementary, Stewart Elementary and Huntsville Intermediate each receiving a failing grade. Five campuses received a C grade, including Gibbs Pre-K, Huntsville Elementary, Huntsville High School and Texas Online Preparatory for the middle and high school grades. Mance Park Middle School took home the highest grade in the district with an accountability score of 82.
All but three campuses at Huntsville ISD saw improvement from the prior year.“A little over a year ago, we developed a plan to improve instructional delivery and outcomes for all students in Huntsville ISD and it is clearly taking us in the right direction; but, it was the people that made the biggest difference,” Sheppard added. “Our students, parents, employees, volunteers and community members rallied around the concept of ‘Building Champions in Huntsville ISD.’”
“A renewed enthusiasm for the Hornets is encouraging and will lead to continued improvement,” Sheppard said. “We are far from finished because our kids and the entire Huntsville community deserve the very best.”
New Waverly remains a B
New Waverly ISD saw a slight jump in its accountability score, moving up two points to an 82 as a district. The district saw a six point jump in student achievement, a 13 point drop in academic growth, an 11 point spike in relative performance and stayed even on the closing the gap model.
All but one NWISD campus earned a B, with New Waverly Elementary earning an 89, while the intermediate school received an 81 and the high school received an 80. New Waverly Junior High was graded as a C with an overall score of 79.
Other scores from around the region
Sam Houston State University Charter
Trinity ISD
Madisonville ISD
Anderson-Shiro ISD
Willis ISD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.