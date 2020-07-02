Library cites staffing shortages, closes to the public

Item File PhotoA display at the Huntsville Public Library featuring new books. 

The Huntsville Public Library is suspending curbside services and will remain closed to the public, city officials announced Thursday.

City officials declined to comment if the closure was linked to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The book drops and drive-thru will also also be closed. Items currently checked out from the library have had their due dates extended until the library reopens. Items on hold will also remain on hold until the library reopens.

However, the library will continue to offer their collection of free ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby and OverDrive apps.

For more information visit www.myhuntsvillelibrary.com