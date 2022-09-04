The Huntsville Public Library is hosting several events in September that promote social engagement, education and physical fitness. A new fiber arts group will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, led by Vicki Pledger. Piney Woods Page Turners will hold their book club at 11 a.m Thursday, Sept. 8. An informational meeting on Medicare will be hosted by Keri Harvie on Thursday, Sept 20, and Sittercise continues at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The fiber arts class is meant to be a social circle as much as an educational experience. The facilitator is proficient in knitting and crochet, but those who prefer needlepoint or quilting are also encouraged to bring their projects and engage with the group. Any experience level is welcome and attendees bring their own materials. Meetings are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and begin Sept. 7.
On Tuesday, Sept 8, the Piney Woods Page Turners will host their book club at 11 a.m. The book to be discussed is “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe. This is an opportunity for book lovers to socialize and encourage one another to read more, as well as broaden the scope of subject matter that readers might normally choose.
The Texas AgriLife Extension Office is offering a presentation through the Texas Master Gardeners of Walker County at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 called “Free Rainwater and Other Water Saving Tips”. Presenters will discuss harvesting rainwater and self-watering garden container systems. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, an industry specialist will present information on traditional Medicare and Medicare replacement plans and how to weigh the options.
Sittercise is a physical fitness class that focuses on balance, flexibility and endurance, from the safety and comfort of a chair. The class is geared for those with mobility issues and chronic illness but anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to attend. Classes are held at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in conjunction with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Coming in October, the Walker County Genealogical Society will celebrate Family History Month along with libraries across the state. Programs provided by the Genealogy Network of Texas will be presented and lunch can be ordered at the door for $8 from the Forrest Masonic Lodge #19 to support their fundraiser. The event is spearheaded by the Genealogy Center of the Waco-McLennan County Library and co-sponsored by the genealogical societies of Texas State and Central Texas.
The Huntsville Public Library is beginning a new community-wide project in conjunction with the Walker County Genealogical Society to record and preserve personal stories about the pandemic for future generations as part of Walker County history. Because Covid-19 touched the lives of everyone, the society encourages the public to participate in this project as a historical collective.
Stories can be emailed to info@wcgen.com or mailed to WCGS, P.O. Box 1295, Huntsville, Texas 77342-1295. Anyone who needs assistance with recording their stories can contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471 or email mkokot@huntsvilletx.gov.
The Huntsville Public Library is located at 1219 13th St. in Huntsville. For more information about events and services, visit their website at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/171/Public-Library.
To register for events online, go to https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/227/Adult-Programming and look for the register here link in the class descriptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.