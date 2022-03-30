Mark your calendars for National Library Week, a celebration of how libraries impact and enrich their communities. National Library Week will take place the week of April 2 - April 9, 2022, and Huntsville Public Library is excited to celebrate with you! In addition to the events listed below, children and teens are also encouraged to enter our 2022 National Library Week Art Contest. The deadline to enter is Saturday, April 30.
Census Program:
April 2022 Events
The 1950 census will be released to the public on April 1, and Huntsville Public Library is prepared to help you dive right in. Come to “Understanding the 1950 Census’’ from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. This event is held in conjunction with the Walker County Genealogical Society and will be led by Johnnie Jo Dickenson in the Dickenson Genealogy Room of the library. The census is an excellent research tool for those interested in making new discoveries on their genealogical journey. So many things happened between 1940 and 1950 - a war, recovery from the depression, the start of the baby boom, and the rise of suburbia. Mark your calendars and plan to attend. Register online at myhuntsvillelibrary.com or, for more information, please contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471.
National Library Week Events:
National Library Week 2022 Events
Sample Saturday April 2- Not sure how to get involved with the library? Come “sample” the many free programs and resources offered by Huntsville Public Library from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Representatives from the following organizations and services will be here to answer your questions: Piney Woods Page Turners Book Club, ABCDs of Medicare, Piney Woods Writers’ Group, Sittercise, Walker County Genealogical Society, Huntsville Public Library Friends,
Book-a-Tech, Adult and Children’s Programming, Adult Literacy, and Library Volunteer information. A scavenger hunt for children will also take place in the Rex Children’s Room during this time.
Musical Monday April 4- Enjoy popcorn and a live, rousing musical performance from SHSU music group “Sam Houston Jazz Combo” from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. This event will take place on the Kiwanis Patio or, in the event of inclement weather, will be moved to the Friends Cafe.
Trivia Tuesday April 5- Play Library Trivia to win a small prize! Participants will receive a free book from the library. You can stop by the library’s Circulation Desk to pick up your trivia form and turn it in when you are done to receive your book.
Welcome Wednesday April 6- Stop by the library to pick up a Welcome Packet. While you’re here,you can also attend a couple of special events. “Understanding the 1950s Census” will be presented at 3 p.m. in the Dickenson Genealogy Room and “Traveling Social Pharmacy” will be later in the afternoon at 5 p.m. An SHSU Art Department graduate student exhibit, “Traveling Social Pharmacy,” examines folk remedies from local sources. This program is best suited for adults. Registration is not required but attendance is limited to seventy people. The Library encourages everyone to speak with their doctor before beginning any new course of treatment. For more information, please contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471.
Talent Thursday April 7- Huntsville, Texas - it’s your time to shine! Huntsville Public Library is hosting a Talent Show of prescreened acts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come support some of the talented people who live in your city!
Fine Forgiveness Friday April 8- On this day only, patrons who have accrued late fines may contact the library to request that the Library waive those fines. Charges for items that have been damaged, lost, or returned more than 60 days late do not qualify for this forgiveness program. The only two requirements are that the patron must contact the Library, whether by phone, email, or in person, on Friday, April 8 to request the fine cancellation and the items on which fines have accrued must already be returned to the library at the time of the request.
Silly Saturday, April 9- Throughout National Library Week, Huntsville Public Library will participate in the Book Face photo challenge and post these photos on our social media sites. If you can correctly guess who is the person in each photo, you will receive a small prize. Just stop by the Library on Saturday, April 9 between 12 and 4 p.m. to turn in your guesses. One attempt per person.
“Connect with Your Library” Coloring Contest
It’s time to get creative! In honor of National Library Week, Huntsville Public Library is hosting an art contest for children and teens. Entries will be divided into age groups and one winner will be selected from each group by our panel of judges. An entry form must be included with each submission so be sure to pick up an entry form at the library before you begin your project. All entries must be turned in to the library no later than 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. For more information, please contact the Library at 936-291-5472.
Library Closures
Huntsville Public Library will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022 and will remain closed until Monday, April 18 in observance of the Easter Holiday.
Story Time
Come to Story Time, a fun early literacy program for kids six and under. Join us for interactive stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. The early literacy practices featured each week help build a foundation for the lifelong love of reading and learning. For parents and caregivers, Story Time offers an opportunity to experience early literacy strategies in action, discover great books and resources for home use, and socialize with other parents afterward. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday sessions all share a theme with something new and exciting each week. Sign up is not required. Story Time is held Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:45 a.m. in the Staggs Community Room. April dates are April 1, 5, 6, 8, 19, 20, 22, 26, 27, 29. Story Time will not take place the week of April 11-15. For more information, please contact the Library at 936-291-5472.
Mother Goose Lapsit
Bubbles, rhymes, and books--oh my! You won’t want to miss Mother Goose Lapsit at Huntsville Public Library. This program is a story time designed for children two years or under. Enjoy this early literacy initiative at 10:45 a.m. Mondays in the Rex Children’s Room. Sign-up is not required. April dates are April 4, 18, 25. This program will not be held on April 11. For more information, please contact the Library at 936-291-5472.
KidsScape
Are you too old for our Story Time but still want to do something fun and crafty? Do scientific projects fascinate you? Then come on over to KidsScape! Perfect for kids ages 7-10, KidsScape offers the opportunity to broaden interests, develop skill sets, and build new friendships. Topics and activities will vary week-to-week and sign up is not required. KidsScape is held at 12 p.m. on Thursdays. April dates are April 7, 21, 28. This program will not be held on April 14. For more information, please contact the Library at 936-291-5472.
Learn to Use Libby
Did you know the Huntsville Public Library offers free e-books? The library does so through the Libby app! If you aren’t sure how to start enjoying the Library’s digital collection, we are offering basic training on how to install and navigate the Libby app. The Libby class will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the Nash Boardroom. Participants will need to bring their personal devices and library card. This program is best suited for ages 18 and up. For more information contact IT Coordinator Jalpa Shah at 936-291-5485.
Microsoft PowerPoint Classes
Learn how to create a presentation with animation, narration, images, videos, and much more! Huntsville Public Library will offer free Microsoft PowerPoint classes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursdays in April. Topics to be covered will include the Ribbon, Quick Access Toolbar, and Backstage View. Class size is limited. Adults 18 years and older can complete the required registration at myhuntsvillelibrary.com. For more information, call the IT Desk at 936-291-5485.
Traditional Medicare? Medicare Replacement Plans? What Are My Options?
Information regarding available insurance plans for those eligible for Medicare can quickly become overwhelming. Huntsville Public Library will host an informational session at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Nash Board- room. Join industry specialist Keri Harvie to learn more about your options and the details of the various programs. For more information, please contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471.
Bird Migration
Has your imagination ever wondered how birds sense the ideal moment to take wing and, once the epic journey begins, how they determine where they are going? Join David Farris, Biology graduate student at Sam Houston State University, as he discusses the wonders and challenges of “Bird Migration” on Tuesday, April 26th at 1 p.m. in the Staggs Community Room at the Huntsville Public Library. Check out our website at myhuntsvillelibrary.com or contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471 for additional information.
Piney Woods Page Turner Book Club
Be part of the Piney Woods Page Turners Book Club at the Huntsville Public Library. All interested persons are welcome to join in person or virtually. The in-person meeting will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Nash Board Room on Thursday, April 14. You may join via Zoom at the same time. The book selection for April is A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell. Current and future book choices can be found at myhuntsvillelibrary.com. Book Clubs are an excellent way to enjoy books, challenge one’s mind, and socialize with other book lovers! They can also encourage one to read more often, or to read books one might not otherwise choose. We have fun reading a wide variety of books, making friends, meeting like-minded people, and stimulating the brain cells! Please contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471 for additional information.
Sittercise
Get fit while you sit with Sittercise! Everybody’s favorite exercise program is being offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays at the Huntsville Public Library in conjunction with Huntsville Memorial Hospital. Class dates are April 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29. There will be no class on April 15. Sittercise is designed to help those who are aging and/or dealing with chronic illnesses. Sittercise focuses on strength, balance, coordination, flexibility, endurance, and overall improved function. Please consult your doctor before starting any new exercise program. Liability waivers are required to participate and are available from the instructor. The class is free and open to adults ages 18 and older. Class is limited to 25 so social distancing can be maintained. Please contact Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471 for additional information.
Preserving Your Story
The Walker County Genealogical Society (WCGS) and the Huntsville Public Library are collaborating on a joint, community-wide project to preserve the local history of the Covid-19 Pandemic. A major health and historical event, the pandemic has touched the lives of everyone in Walker County, and its aftermath will continue to affect our citizens well into the future. What have we learned that the next generation needs to know? We want to record your personal stories so today’s experiences can become part of tomorrow’s collective memory.
WCGS President Johnnie Jo Dickenson reminds us, “Many of us have lost cousins or other family members and were unable to attend their funerals. We have had to cancel annual family reunions. Let’s involve the children. They have missed sleepovers, birthday parties, and their school life has been so different than years before. Let them tell their stories. Each of us has a different story to tell. It is important to the history of our community that these stories be recorded for future generations. Please help us with this project. Your story is important.”
The Walker County Genealogical Society will preserve these stories in their archives for future generations as a part of Walker County history. Your story may be written anonymously, if you choose. Email your story to info@wcgen.com or mail it to WCGS, P.O. Box 1295, Huntsville, TX 77342-1295. If you need help writing down your memories, contact Library Adult Services Coordinator Mary Kokot at 936-291-5471 and she will arrange for someone to help record your thoughts and have them transcribed. Alternatively, drop your story off at Huntsville Public Library or email mkokot@huntsvilletx.gov.
