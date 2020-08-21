Huntsville police are warning residents that they have received numerous reports of scams that differ in style but typically start over the phone and involve the purchase of gift cards.
Police say senior citizens are usually the target of these scams.
Most of the reported scams involve someone calling or texting a resident and saying they are a local person within the Huntsville community. Police say that the scammers will ask victims to purchase gift cards and send them a picture of the back of the card, so they can purchase gifts for family or friends.
“If you receive a text that appears to be a friend or neighbor, make sure you confirm it before giving any money or gift card,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It has happened to a few citizens in Huntsville who thought they were doing the right thing, but got duped out of the money.”
Most of the scams are coming from overseas.
