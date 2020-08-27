Two people are facing felony laundering charges over their alleged involvement in the transportation of narcotics money through Huntsville on Interstate 45.
According to police records, officer Taylor Wilkins with the Huntsville Police Department initiated a routine traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Interstate 45 and Hwy. 75 N. Police say that Wilkins interviewed the driver who “seemed nervous and couldn’t give information on where he was heading or where he was coming from.” The driver was also unable to identify his passenger, police say.
After receiving permission from the suspects — identified as Marcos Peralta, 48, of Lewisville and Marco Barralago, 31, of Sevierville, Tenn. — Wilkins searched the vehicle alongside his K-9 Kyon. Reports show that he was able to locate a large trash bag of currency, which police say was wrapped in a way that is common with narcotics transportation.
Officers say that neither Peralta or Barralago could account for the cash, which was over $100,000.
“It’s common for people to drive drugs in between Houston and Dallas or other big cities,” Huntsville Police Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Kyon was able to sniff around the vehicle and detected the smell of narcotics. When people are transporting narcotics, the car and or the money is generally tainted with the smell of drugs.”
The suspects are being held at the Walker County Jail, each on a $5,000 bond. If convicted they will face sentences of two to 10 years in a state correctional facility and a $10,000 fine.
The case remains under investigation.
