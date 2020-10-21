The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The robbery happened at a trailer park in the 900 block of Thomason Road on Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers initially met with the victim at Huntsville Memorial Hospital after he was involved in an altercation outside of his trailer. In what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong, police say they found multiple pools of blood outside of the victim’s home.
The victim told police that he was pistol-whipped across the head, and that his wallet was stolen containing nearly $1,000 in cash.
“We are still investigating the incident and have a couple of suspects in mind,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes noted.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
