Huntsville police are investigating a shooting after a man told police he fired on a known suspect who was trying to enter his home.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Police have yet to interview the shooting victim as he is incapacitated.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of State Highway 75 North where the caller said he shot a man armed with a knife.
According to Huntsville police Lt. Jim Barnes, the homeowner shot the suspect who fled to a nearby home on Brunch Avenue and collapsed on the front porch.
Air medical transported the suspect to a Woodlands area hospital with two gunshot wounds.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
