A local man sustained injuries after he was beaten and threatened by four individuals in his front yard.
Officers responded to a private residence in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive Monday evening. The victim told officers that he was sitting in his front yard when four individuals began exchanging obscenities with him. The suspects then began punching and kicking the victim, with another one pulling a gun and pointing it at him. HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said that the suspects then began throwing bricks at the victim and eventually stole his game camera.
Barnes said that the victim claims to know one of the suspects from the attack, but a motive is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.