Police are looking for four male suspects who attempted to steal an ATM using a stolen pickup truck.
Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to Walker County Federal Credit Union on Normal Park Rd. early Tuesday morning, after they say four white male suspects attempted to pull an ATM from its concrete base.
Huntsville Police spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes, said that the suspects connected heavy chains around the ATM, which caused major damage to the $90,000 device. The pickup used in the attempted heist was stolen out of Houston and was later recovered in the 2100 block of Avenue N.
Barnes said that the suspects were in black hoodies and skull face masks when trying to steal the ATM. The machine was left in disarray, but no cash was stolen.
“This is a fairly uncommon crime here, but it does happen from time to time,” Barnes said.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the attempted theft is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.