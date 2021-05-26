Two Huntsville residents are recovering from a drive-by shooting Monday evening near a Huntsville apartment complex.
Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that the two victims were standing near their vehicle at The Villages of Huntsville in the 100 block of Essex Blvd. around 10:38 p.m. when a vehicle with two unidentified assailants drove by and began shooting at them.
One victim was struck in the back, while another had a leg wound from a believed bullet ricochet. Both were transported to a Conroe-area hospital with one victim still under doctor’s care, after a bullet went near his lung.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that several vehicles and apartments were hit from the drive-by. He noted that the department is actively seeking the shooter, and as of Wednesday afternoon are working to obtain a warrant.
A motive also remains unclear, as officers received conflicting stories.
“This was a scary situation that we take very seriously. Our goal right now is to arrest the shooter and get them off the street.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this shooting or other similar crimes is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
