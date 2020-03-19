The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a car dealership crime spree that occurred at three separate locations and are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.
On Tuesday night, police say that at least 18 vehicles at Bill Fick Ford, located in the 700 block of Interstate 45 South, were vandalized. The report states that two unknown suspects entered vehicles being serviced on the property, stealing a tool kit valued at $300, an Echo chainsaw valued at $200, a Golight valued at $600 and a .22 caliber rifle.
More lawn equipment was subsequently reported stolen at Team Dodge, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 North, where police say that burglars pried open a storage shed at the back of the property and stole two Echo weedeaters valued at $200 each and a leaf blower valued at $200.
The crime spree continued at Weisner of Huntsville, located in the 200 block of Interstate 45 North, where suspects stole a pair of Chevrolet Silverados valued at $20,000 each.
Police say two Hispanic men were witnessed looking at the vehicles and taking pictures, before leaving the dealership. Both men were seen returning to the dealership before the vehicles were taken. Authorities later recovered one of the vehicles after a short police chase with a Harris County constable in Houston. The other vehicle has still not been found.
“We believe it is possible that the suspects had keys made and returned to the dealership,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are happy that one of the vehicles has been recovered.
“Based on the items being stolen, we think it is possible that the same suspects are involved in these recent burglaries at car dealerships. We are still investigating and hope to have suspects soon.”
